New York seeks delay of costly FERC power capacity zone decision

Sept 26 New York utility regulators and some of
the state's power companies asked federal energy regulators to
reverse a recent decision that the New York parties say could
increase electric bills in the Lower Hudson Valley by $350
million a year.
The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) and the
state-owned New York Power Authority (NYPA) said in a press
release on Wednesday that the proposed new capacity zone in the
Lower Hudson Valley could result in the construction of
unnecessary new power projects.
The PSC, NYPA and other New York utilities asked the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reconsider its
August decision allowing the state's power grid operator, the
New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), to create a new
capacity zone in the Lower Hudson Valley that includes New York
City.
The NYISO has said it designed the new capacity zone to
maintain system reliability and attract investments in new and
existing generation and demand response resources.
In basic terms, capacity markets pay generators to help keep
existing power plants in service and build new units in order to
maintain system reliability. Demand response providers who agree
to reduce power usage when needed can also participate in
capacity markets.
The new zone will include the current NYISO zones G, H and I
in the Lower Hudson Valley and zone J in New York City.
The PSC and NYPA said the state is already working on New
York Governor Andrew Cuomo's so-called Energy Highway initiative
to expand the state's transmission resources to bring more power
from upstate New York to the Lower Hudson Valley and New York
City area.
The PSC and NYPA said the Energy Highway could negate the
need for FERC to offer financial incentives to build more power
plants downstate.
"We strongly urged FERC to reconsider its decision to create
a new capacity zone in New York, which it says is needed to
build more power plants downstate to alleviate demand for
electricity," PSC Chairwoman Audrey Zibelman said in the
release.
"We are well aware of the downstate demand for
electricity...However, in its decision, FERC did not take into
consideration the ongoing initiatives included in the Governor's
Energy Highway," Zibelman said.
The biggest power companies in New York include units of
Consolidated Edison Inc, National Grid Plc,
Iberdrola SA, Entergy Corp, TransCanada Corp
and NRG Energy Inc.
COSTS TO RISE
The PSC said if FERC's plan goes into effect, typical
residential customers in the Lower Hudson Valley could see
monthly bill increases ranging from 5 percent to almost 10
percent, depending on the utility. The increases for industrial
and commercial customers could be even higher, the PSC said.
"Creation of a permanent new capacity zone undermines the
Governor's Energy Highway initiatives," Gil Quiniones, NYPA
president and chief executive, said in the release.
"The Energy Highway pursues a long-term solution to deliver
lower-cost, upstate power to the downstate area by reinforcing
the transmission system, Quiniones said, noting the new capacity
zone will "take money out of the pockets of ratepayers and
result in a windfall of profits for existing power plant owners
in the region."
The NYISO plans to implement the new zone by May 1, 2014.
The PSC is asking FERC to delay implementing its decision until
2017 and consider how the Energy Highway proposals will affect
long-term power prices.
"Without such analysis, FERC cannot properly assess whether
it is causing more harm than good, and whether consumers might
end up paying hundreds of millions of dollars for unneeded power
plants," the PSC and NYPA said.
Governor Cuomo proposed the Energy Highway initiative in
January 2012 to rebuild the state's power system by adding up to
3,200 megawatts (MW) of generation and transmission capacity and
clean power.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 New York homes.