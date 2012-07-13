N.Y. sees high power demand next week, Con Edison ready

* Heat wave to bake Big Apple next week
* NYISO does not expect record power demand
* Con Edison still talking to locked out union workers
By Scott DiSavino
July 13 While power usage may be high in New
York next week as another forecasted heat wave should have homes
and businesses using air conditioners, the state's grid operator
on Friday did not expect electricity use to break any records.
In New York City, the state's biggest electricity consumer,
the local utility, Consolidated Edison Inc, said its
management crews were ready for the upcoming heat wave.
ConEd locked out its 8,000-member union workforce 13 days
ago as contract talks broke down amid disagreements over
retirement benefits, health care costs, wages, and other things.
"We handled last week's heat wave without major outages and
responded to all of the service calls. Our management employees
are all trained and experienced for the jobs they are doing,"
the company said in a statement.
The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), which
operates the power grid for the entire state including New York
City, forecast peak demand would rise from a forecasted 28,900
megawatts (MW) on Friday to 30,500 MW on Monday, 31,800 MW on
Tuesday and 32,500 MW on Wednesday before sliding back to 29,400
MW on Thursday.
The all-time peak usage in New York state was 33,939 MW in
August 2006 before the financial crisis of the late 2000s cut
commercial and industrial demand for power.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
Temperatures in New York City were expected to top 90
degrees F (32 Celsius) Monday through Wednesday next week, with
Monday expected to reach 90 degrees and Tuesday and Wednesday 92
degrees, according to AccuWeather.com. New York's usual high at
this time of year is 84 degrees.
Con Edison did not have any major power outages during the
previous two heat waves, June 20-22 and July 4-8, but did reduce
the voltage, also known as a brownout, in several Bronx,
Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods.
Con Edison said the voltage reductions had nothing to do
with the lockout, noting it reduced the voltage before and after
the contract talks broke down on July 1.
Since then, the union and company have held several
bargaining sessions. The most recent session started Friday
morning and was ongoing.
Officials at the union were not immediately available for
comment but in the past have said the sides were still far
apart. The company would not characterize the talks but said
they were progressing. Neither side could say yet whether the
talks would continue over the weekend.
UNION SEEKS STATE HELP
Earlier this week, the union called on New York utility
regulators to order Con Edison to end the lockout, charging the
company was violating its regulatory obligations. The state
asked the company to respond by next Tuesday.
During the last two heat waves in the Big Apple, Con Edison
said it reduced the voltage as a precaution to protect equipment
while workers repaired feeder cables in the affected
neighborhoods.
The company could not say if it expected to reduce the
voltage next week.
Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but
incandescent lights, hot water heaters and some motors are
affected.
During the last heat wave, Con Edison did not ask customers
in the browned out neighborhoods to turn off their air
conditioners, but did ask all of the 3.2 million homes and
businesses it serves in New York City and Westchester County to
use power wisely.