Long Island-NYC offshore wind group files for lease

NEW YORK, Sept 15 The companies working on the Long Island-New York City offshore wind farm said Thursday they applied for a lease from federal regulators.

The companies include a unit of Consolidated Edison (ED.N), the state-owned Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), and the state owned New York Power Authority (NYPA).

The parties said they filed the lease application with U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement (BOEMRE). (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)