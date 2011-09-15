FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. offshore wind power projects

NEW YORK, Sept 15 The companies working on the Long Island-New York City offshore wind farm, which could generate up to 700 megawatts (MW), said on Thursday they had applied for a lease to build the facility in federal waters.

The companies comprise a unit of New York power company Consolidated Edison ED.N, state-owned Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), and state-owned New York Power Authority (NYPA). [ID:nS1E78E0RB]

There are no offshore wind projects in the United States but several companies in many states have been jockeying for years to be the first to build an offshore wind farm, including: STATE DEVELOPER SIZE (MW) ESTIMATED STATUS Delaware NRG's ( NRG.N ) Bluewater 450 development Maryland NRG's Bluewater 600 early development Massachusetts Cape Wind 420 late 2012 Massachusetts Hull Municipal --- --- New Jersey Fishermen's Energy 350 --- New Jersey Deepwater/PSEG ( PEG.N ) 350-1,000 estimate 2013 New York LIPA-Con Edison ( ED.N ) 350-700 2016 New York NYPA-Great Lakes 120-500 estimate 2015 New York Deepwater Wind 1,000 --- North Carolina Outer Banks Ocean 200-600 estimate 2015 North Carolina Duke ( DUK.N ) --- --- Ohio Lake Erie Energy --- development Rhode Island Deepwater Wind 30 estimate 2013 Rhode Island Deepwater Wind 1,000 early development Texas Wind Energy Syst --- ---

Total 4,870-6,650 MW

NOTE: The information on the project developers, sizes and status were based on data available earlier this year. The data is subject to change as most projects are in the early stages of development. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)