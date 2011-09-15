版本:
FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. offshore wind power projects

 NEW YORK, Sept 15 The companies working on the Long Island-New
York City offshore wind farm, which could generate up to 700 megawatts (MW),
said on Thursday they had applied for a lease to build the facility in federal
waters.
 The companies comprise a unit of New York power company Consolidated Edison
ED.N, state-owned Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), and state-owned New York
Power Authority (NYPA). [ID:nS1E78E0RB]
 There are no offshore wind projects in the United States but several
companies in many states have been jockeying for years to be the first to build
an offshore wind farm, including:
STATE           DEVELOPER                SIZE (MW)  ESTIMATED STATUS
Delaware        NRG's (NRG.N) Bluewater  450        development
Maryland        NRG's Bluewater          600        early development
Massachusetts   Cape Wind                420        late 2012
Massachusetts   Hull Municipal           ---        ---
New Jersey      Fishermen's Energy       350        ---
New Jersey      Deepwater/PSEG (PEG.N)   350-1,000  estimate 2013
New York        LIPA-Con Edison (ED.N)   350-700    2016
New York        NYPA-Great Lakes         120-500    estimate 2015
New York        Deepwater Wind           1,000      ---
North Carolina  Outer Banks Ocean        200-600    estimate 2015
North Carolina  Duke (DUK.N)             ---        ---
Ohio            Lake Erie Energy         ---        development
Rhode Island    Deepwater Wind           30         estimate 2013
Rhode Island    Deepwater Wind           1,000      early development
Texas           Wind Energy Syst         ---        ---
                            Total 4,870-6,650 MW
 NOTE: The information on the project developers, sizes and status were
based on data available earlier this year. The data is subject to change as
most projects are in the early stages of development.
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

