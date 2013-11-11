California to hold meeting on NextEra Blythe solar power plant

Nov 11 California regulators will hold a public
meeting on Nov. 12 with a unit of NextEra Energy Inc on
environmental and other issues related to its proposed
485-megawatt Blythe solar photovoltaic power plant.
The California Energy Commission said in a press release on
Friday its staff will discuss air quality, biological resources,
paleontological resources, and soil and water resources it has
found with the $1.13 billion project.
In September and October, the Commission staff issued an
assessment that will serve as its testimony at an evidentiary
hearing held by a committee of two Commissioners who are
reviewing the project.
The committee will issue a proposal that will be presented
to the full commission for a final decision on the project, the
Commission said.
In September 2010, the Commission approved German renewable
company Solar Millennium's proposal to build a 1,000-MW solar
thermal power project using mirrors and sunlight to heat a fluid
and generate power.
Solar Millennium wanted to build the plant on 7,043 acres of
federal land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management near
the town of Blythe in Riverside County about 225 miles (362 km)
east of Los Angeles.
Solar Millennium went bankrupt at the end of 2011 and in
June 2012 filed an amendment with the Commission to change the
technology to solar photovoltaic.
In April 2013, the new project owner, a unit of NextEra,
filed a revised amendment to reduce the project's physical size
and generation capacity. It is the revised amendment the
Commission is considering.
NextEra wants to build the 485-MW project on 4,070 acres of
Bureau of Land Management land in four phases, with the first
three each 125 MW and the fourth generating 110 MW.
NextEra has said construction is expected to last 48 months
and employ an average of 341 workers. Once operational, NextEra
it will take about 15 workers to run the plant.