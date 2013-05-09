NextEra to buy 59 GE wind turbines for Michigan project

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 9 U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc will buy 59 of General Electric Co's new 1.7-megawatt wind turbines for a wind farm planned in eastern Michigan.
GE, in a release announcing the sale, said its turbine has blades that extend 100 meters (328 feet), about the height of a 33-story building.
GE did not disclose the cost of the turbines or the timing of the delivery. Officials at GE were not immediately available.
Officials at NextEra, the biggest U.S. generator of renewable power, also were not immediately available to discuss their plans in Michigan.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.