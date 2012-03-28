NextEra's Fla Port Everglades natgas plant advances

HOUSTON, March 28 State regulators have approved
a plan from NextEra Energy's Florida utility to build a
1,277-megawatt, natural gas-fired plant at its Port Everglades
energy center in Broward County, replacing 50-year-old oil and
gas units.
The Florida Public Service Commission this week determined
there is need for Florida Power & Light (FPL) to dismantle four
aging gas units, totaling 1,200 MW, at the Port Everglades
facility and replace units with newer combined-cycle technology
that burns less fuel to produce the same amount of electricity
and reduce air emissions.
The new facility is expected to save FPL customers more than
$400 million in fuel costs over 30 years.
Once FPL obtains an air permit and other regulatory
approvals, construction at Port Everglades is expected to begin
in 2014 with commercial operation seen in 2016, an FPL spokesman
said.
The $1.2 billion Port Everglades project is FPL's third
modernization of a 1960s-era gas plant.
In Brevard County, FPL is replacing and expanding its Cape
Canaveral plant by constructing a 1,250-MW combined-cycle gas
plant to replace an 800-MW plant at a cost of more than $1
billion. The new units are set to begin producing power in
mid-2013.
In 2014, the new 1,250-MW combined-cycle units at FPL's
Riviera Beach plant in Palm Beach County are expected to enter
service.