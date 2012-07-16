UPDATE 2-NextEra cuts N.H. Seabrook output due to solar activity

* First time Seabrook reduced for solar activity
* Solar activity peaks about every 12 years
* 2013 expected to be the peak of the solar storms
By Scott DiSavino
July 16 NextEra Energy Inc said it
expects to be able to increase power at the 1,247-megawatt
Seabrook nuclear power plant in New Hampshire after reducing
output Sunday night due to solar magnetic activity, a plant
spokesman said Monday.
"The conditions that caused the power reduction Sunday night
have gone away," said David Barr, a spokesman for the plant,
noting this was the first time plant operators reduced the
Seabrook reactor because of solar activity.
He could not say, due to competitive reasons, when the plant
would return back to 85 percent, where it was operating before
the power reduction.
Plant operators reduced the plant from 85 percent power
Sunday morning to 68 percent Monday morning.
The reduced output at Seabrook came at a time when the power
grid was already stressed as homes and businesses across the
U.S. Northeast and Midwest crank up their air conditioners to
escape another brutal heat wave.
ISO New England, which operates the power grid in the six
New England states, said despite the Seabrook reduction, system
conditions remained normal.
Solar storms from the sun can affect power grids,
communications and global positioning system (GPS) satellites.
Major disruptions from solar activity are rare but have had
serious impacts on power systems in the past. In 1989, a solar
storm took down the power grid in Quebec, Canada, leaving about
six million people without electricity for several hours.
Power companies receive alerts from the U.S. Space Weather
Prediction Center, which is part of National Weather Service, to
tell them when to prepare for solar events, which peak about
every 12 years.
The Center said the next peak, called a solar maximum, is
expected in 2013. The Center said it expects solar storms to
continue over the next three to five years.
Seabrook spokesman Barr said the company has had procedures
in place to monitor and collect data on geomagnetically induced
currents during solar storms for a long time but this was the
first time the data showed that the prudent thing to do was back
the unit's power off.
The geomagnetically induced currents, which are variations
in the Earth's magnetic field, can damage power transformers and
other electrical equipment.
The solar storms Sunday night caused high circulating
currents in the Seabrook transformers, according to the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).
MONITOR FOR NOW
For now, NextEra will continue to monitor the solar
activity. In the future, Barr said, the company has a plan to
replace the plant's three transformers, which are each as big as
a small house, with equipment that would not be as affected by
solar activity.
Barr, however, could not say when the transformers would be
replaced.
Seabrook has been operating at less than full power, mostly
at 85 percent, since December, due to a problem with the
generator cooling system.
Barr could not say when the company would fix the generator
cooling system.
Power traders guessed the company would fix the cooling
system during the plant's next refueling outage, expected in
September.
The NRC said the only other nuclear plant in the Northeast
that has warned about the solar activity was Entergy Corp's
855-MW FitzPatrick nuclear plant in New York. But
FitzPatrick was still operating at full power Monday morning.