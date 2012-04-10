NRC fines NextEra for Florida Turkey Pt nuclear violation

April 10 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on Tuesday fined a unit of Florida power company NextEra Energy $140,000 for failing to properly maintain the onsite emergency response facility at the Turkey Point nuclear power plant in Florida.

NextEra's Florida Power and Light Co's (FPL) failed to report that the plant's technical support center was not fully functional during a seven-month period in 2010-2011, the NRC said in a release.

NRC regulations require licensees to report a major loss of emergency assessment capability within eight hours.

The NRC said its staff determined the violation was of low to moderate safety significance that may require additional NRC inspection and oversight.

Turkey Point is located about 25 miles (40 km) south of Miami near Homestead, Florida.

The NRC evaluates performance at nuclear power plants with a color-coded process that classifies regulatory findings as green, white, yellow or red, in order of increasing safety significance. The NRC determined the violation at Turkey Point was white, meaning it has low to moderate safety significance.

The NRC said its staff held a conference with FPL Feb. 21 to discuss the inspection findings.

On two different occasions, the NRC said, FPL failed to maintain a fully functional technical support center because plant personnel disabled portions of the ventilation system and failed to implement appropriate compensatory measures.

The NRC said that failure could have left response personnel without protection from radiological hazards that the facility was designed to provide.

The NRC said FPL has 30 days to appeal the NRC staff's significance determination for the white finding, the civil penalty or both.