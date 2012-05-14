NRC increases oversight at Florida and Virginia nukes

May 14 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) said Monday it would increase oversight and inspections at
two nuclear power plants in Florida and Virginia.
The NRC said it would increase oversight of Virginia power
company Dominion Resource Inc's 1,863-megawatt North Anna
in Virginia and Florida power company NextEra Energy Inc's
1,678-MW St Lucie in Florida.
In a couple of releases, the NRC said both plants continued
to operate safely but inspections would increase following
certain safety-related incidents at the plants.
Officials at NextEra were not immediately available for
comment.
North Anna faces increased oversight due to problems with
past maintenance issues at the plant's emergency diesel
generators.
One of North Anna's four generators failed after the August
23 earthquake that kept the plant's two reactors shut for a few
months.
The NRC said the generator failure was not caused by the
earthquake and noted Dominion repaired the equipment within a
short time.
A spokesman at Dominion said, "There was never any safety
threat to employees or the public because the diesel generator
was unavailable for several hours. Redundant diesel generators
were operating and available to provide electricity to safety
equipment, if required."
"Maintenance procedures ... have been enhanced to reduce the
chances that this problem will not recur," the Dominion
spokesman said.
St Lucie faces increased oversight at Unit 1 after that
reactor shut unexpectedly three times over several months.
Unit 1 tripped off line in the third quarter and fourth
quarters of 2011 and then again in the first quarter of 2012.
The NRC noted two of those shutdowns were "complicated" but
did not elaborate.
When the NRC increases oversight, it conducts more
inspections than normal. The NRC charges the nuclear operator
for the cost of those inspections.
The spokesman at Dominion said he could not comment on the
cost of the increased oversight.