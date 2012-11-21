NRG Energy to cut emissions at Big Cajun coal plant in Louisiana

* NRG action to settle enforcement case, meet EPA rules
* One coal-fired unit to be converted to natural gas
HOUSTON Nov 20 A unit of NRG Energy Inc
agreed to spend $250 million to install pollution control
equipment at its 1,489-megawatt Big Cajun II coal-fired plant in
Louisiana under a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department
and the Environmental Protection Agency, the government said on
Tuesday.
In addition, NRG's Louisiana Generating unit will pay a
civil fine of $3.5 million and spend an additional $10.5 million
on environmental projects in the state as part of consent decree
filed in federal court in Baton Rouge to settle alleged
violations of the Clean Air Act dating back more than a decade
to a previous owner, the Justice Department said.
If approved by the court, Louisiana Generating will install
equipment to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and
nitrogen oxides(NOx) by the end of 2015. The company agreed to
further reduce air pollution from the plant by 2025.
"This settlement will secure substantial reductions in
harmful emissions from the plant which will have a beneficial
impact on air quality for residents of Louisiana and downwind
states, including low-income communities who have been
historically overburdened with pollution," said Ignacia S.
Moreno, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's
environment and natural resources division.
Separately, NRG said upgrades to reduce NOx and SO2 will be
completed during regular plant outages by April 2015.
To meet the EPA's Mercury Air Toxics Standards (MATS) which
goes into effect in 2015, NRG said it also will convert one of
Big Cajun's three coal-fired units to run natural gas,
eliminating virtually all mercury and particulate matter from
its emissions.
"This conversion will allow us to meet new EPA regulations
as we see greater diversity and flexibility in our ability to
meet the power needs of our customers on the hottest and coldest
days," said Jennifer Vosburg, Louisiana Generating's president.
Vosburg said plant modifications to cut emissions began
after NRG purchased Big Cajun II. Costs to achieve the planned
emission improvements are within the environmental capital costs
previously disclosed by NRG.