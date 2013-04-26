Electric vehicles provide electricity to the U.S. power grid

April 26 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc
said on Friday a technology it developed with the
University of Delaware has sold power from electric vehicles to
the power grid for the first time.
The University and NRG said in a statement that they began
work on the so-called eV2g program in September 2011 to provide
a two-way interface between electric vehicles and the power grid
that enables vehicle owners to sell electricity back to the grid
while they are charging their cars.
NRG said the project became an official participant in the
PJM frequency regulation market on Feb. 27. The system is still
in development and not yet a commercial offering.
PJM operates the power grid for 60 million people in 13 U.S.
Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.
Frequency regulation is used to balance supply and demand on
the grid second-by-second.
"This demonstrates that (electric vehicles) can provide both
mobility and stationary power while helping make the grid more
resilient and ultimately generating revenue for electric vehicle
owners," NRG Executive Vice President Denise Wilson, who leads
the company's emerging businesses, said in the statement.
Electric vehicles can act as energy storage, allowing power
grid operators like PJM to balance the power provided by
intermittent renewable resources such as wind and solar.
A key aspect of the technology, NRG said, is that it can
aggregate power from multiple electric vehicles to create one
larger power resource.
BMW, a unit of German car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
, provided the electric vehicles.
Milbank Manufacturing provided the charging stations.
NRG said the technology is expected to be used at first by
managers of commercial electric vehicle fleets, providing
revenue while the vehicles are parked, with individual electric
vehicle owners to eventually follow.