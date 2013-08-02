NRG's California El Segundo natgas power plant enters service

Aug 2 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc
said on Friday its 550-megawatt El Segundo natural gas-fired
power plant near Los Angeles has entered service.
The combined-cycle plant can generate enough power to supply
about 450,000 homes, which is needed in southern California now
that local utility Southern California Edison (SCE) has retired
its San Onofre nuclear power plant.
NRG Energy said it will sell power from the plant to SCE
through a 10-year purchase agreement.
SCE is a unit of Edison International.
The new plant can deliver more than half of its generating
capacity in less than 10 minutes and the balance in less than 1
hour, which is needed as California relies more on intermittent
renewable technologies like wind and solar that depend on
weather conditions.
NRG Energy built the new El Segundo plant at the site of a
retired gas-fired steam unit constructed in 1964 that relied on
ocean water for cooling.
The new plant relies on reclaimed water for its air-cooled
operation, reducing the use of potable water at the site by
nearly 90 percent.
During construction, the project created nearly 400 jobs and
is expected to increase annual tax revenue in excess of $3
million per year.