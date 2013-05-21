CORRECTED-NRG Energy to shut 352-MW oil-fired CT Norwalk plant by June 1

BRIEF-Google says Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
(Corrects that combustion turbine also runs on oil in second graph)
HOUSTON May 21 NRG Energy said on Tuesday it will shut the 352-megawatt Norwalk Harbor power facility in Connecticut at the end of the month because of market conditions that make the plant uneconomic.
The Norwalk facility has two oil-fired units totaling 335 MW, and a 17-MW combustion turbine that also runs on oil, NRG said.
Low capacity prices in the New England wholesale power market and the sustained low price of natural gas led to the company's decision to take the units out of service, an NRG spokesman said in a statement.
"We don't take this action lightly, but market conditions in southwest Connecticut and in New England generally made this decision necessary," said David Gaier, NRG East Region spokesman.
The station will be deactivated effective June 1.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
DUBLIN, April 7 Militants would be able to get around a ban on carrying large electronic items into the cabins of planes bound for the United States by travelling from cities not impacted by the ban, Qatar Airways' chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.