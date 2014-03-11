NRG Energy's U.S. customer base expands by 30 pct with Dominion deal

HOUSTON, March 11 NRG Energy Inc's said
its retail electric U.S. customer base will grow by 30 percent
with Tuesday's agreement to acquire the retail power business of
Dominion Resources Inc for an undisclosed amount.
Princeton, New Jersey-based NRG has about 2 million
residential and commercial customers and will add more than
600,000 customer accounts served by Dominion and its Cirro
Energy unit, a spokeswoman said.
Dominion's retail customers are in Connecticut, Illinois,
Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and
Pennsylvania.
Cirro Energy, which was purchased in 2008 by Dominion
Retail, serves residential and business customers in Texas.
About 80 percent of Dominion's customer base is in the
Northeast with the remainder in Texas, according to a
spokeswoman.
"We are working to ensure that when the deal closes, the
transition of Dominion customers to NRG is smooth and that it
paves the way for our special brand of customized electricity
plans," said Jim Steffes, president of NRG's Northeast retail
business.
In Texas, NRG will continue to operate Cirro Energy under
the Cirro name, which joins NRG's Reliant Energy and Green
Mountain units, said Elizabeth Killinger, president of NRG
Retail Texas.
Terms of the Dominion deal, expected to close by the end of
March, were not disclosed.
Also on Tuesday, a U.S. bankruptcy court approved Edison
International's plan of reorganization for Edison
Mission Energy, a merchant generating unit, with power plants
across the country.
Court approval will allow NRG to buy nearly 8,000 megawatts
of coal, gas and wind generation from Edison Mission for $2.64
billion.