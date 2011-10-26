NextEra revises dates to boost Fla. nuclear output

* FP&L says new capacity to save fuel costs, cut emissions

* Work to add 450 MW set to be completed in 2013

HOUSTON Oct 25 Florida Power & Light, a unit of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N), plans to complete work to increase the output at its 839-megawatt St. Lucie 1 nuclear reactor during an extended refueling outage set to begin next month, according to a state regulatory filing.

The work is part of FP&L's larger effort, known as a nuclear "uprate," to add 450 MW in capacity at four existing reactors at the Turkey Point and St. Lucie stations by 2013.

FP&L, the state's largest electric utility, recently adjusted some of the outage dates to minimize an overlap between the planned nuclear outages and non-nuclear outages, utility officials said.

Adding the 450 MW is now estimated to cost $2.48 billion, the company said, compared with FP&L's initial 2007 estimate of $1.5 billion for an increase of 400 MW.

The increased output will supply 209,000 customers, save $4.8 billion in fuel costs over the project's lifetime and cut carbon dioxide emissions in the state, said NextEra spokesman Michael Waldron.

On Monday, the Florida Public Service Commission approved FP&L's request to recover about $196 million from customers next year for the uprate costs, as well as costs to develop two new reactors at Turkey Point expected to begin service in 2022-2023. [ID:nN1E79N1ZV]

"The vast majority of our request -- about 90 percent -- is dedicated to the uprate project," Waldron said.

In the filing, FP&L said it plans to shut St. Lucie 1 on Nov. 26 to perform work to increase its output by 122 MW. The outage is expected to last 110 days, or until mid-to-late February.

On Feb. 6, 2012, FP&L plans to shut the 693-MW Turkey Point 3 reactor for 120 days to boost that unit's output by 109 MW, the utility said in the filing.

St. Lucie 2, also rated at 893 MW, is set to shut June 27, 2012, for 95 days for uprate work. The unit was shut for an extended period earlier this year for work that increased output by 29 MW due to a more efficient low-pressure rotor, the filing said.

The extra 29 MW is helping to save $1 million per month in fuel costs, Waldron said.

Next fall, the 693-MW Turkey Point 4 reactor is scheduled to shut Oct. 1 for 120 days for work to increase output by 109 MW, FP&L told state regulators.

To increase the output of reactors, operators install new pipes, valves and pumps, along with heat exchangers, new electric transformers, turbines and generators.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is currently reviewing FP&L's uprate applications, which were filed in 2010 and early 2011. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; editing by Andre Grenon)