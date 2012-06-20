版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三

US autumn nuclear plant outages seen up slightly

June 20 About 20,900 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power capacity is expected to be out of service in the United States in the upcoming autumn refueling season, according to Reuters data.

That is roughly 5 percent -- a thousand megawatts -- above the nuclear capacity shut last year during mid-October, the height of the autumn refueling season, the data showed.

