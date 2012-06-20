US autumn nuclear plant outages seen up slightly

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
June 20 About 20,900 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power capacity is expected to be out of service in the United States in the upcoming autumn refueling season, according to Reuters data.
That is roughly 5 percent -- a thousand megawatts -- above the nuclear capacity shut last year during mid-October, the height of the autumn refueling season, the data showed.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock