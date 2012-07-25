U.S. 2012 autumn nuclear power refueling seen 9 pct below 2011

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
July 25 About 18,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power capacity is expected to be out of service in the United States in the upcoming autumn refueling season, according to Reuters data.
That is roughly 9 percent, or 1,700 MW, below the 19,900 MW of nuclear capacity that was shut last year during mid-October, the height of the autumn refueling season, the data showed.
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017