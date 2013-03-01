版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 2日 星期六 03:15 BJT

U.S. nuclear outages seen down 10 percent this spring - survey

March 1 About 24,400 megawatts (MW) of power capacity at U.S. nuclear power plants is expected to be offline at the peak of the 2013 spring refueling season, down more than 10 percent from a year earlier, data from a Reuters survey showed.

Last year, spring nuclear outages peaked at 27,500 MW of capacity in mid-April, according to the data.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐