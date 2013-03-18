Edison unit says San Onofre nuclear restart safe at lower output

HOUSTON, March 18 Southern California Edison,
operator of the shuttered San Onofre nuclear plant in
California, submitted additional analysis to nuclear regulators
to demonstrate that the 1,070-megawatt Unit 2 can be restarted
safely, the utility said on Monday.
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear
station, owned by Edison International and Sempra Energy
, have been shut for more than one year following the
discovery of excessive wear that prematurely damaged thousands
of tightly packed tubes inside large steam generators that were
installed in the reactors in 2010 and 2011. Each reactor has two
steam generators.
Loss of the plant's output has strained Southern
California's power grid and state agencies are planning for a
second summer without the plant. {ID:nL1N0B7IM7]
Staff of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is reviewing
a plan by Southern California Edison (SCE) to restart Unit 2 by
running the unit at 70 percent of capacity for five months, then
shutting it to inspect for additional wear on damaged tubes.
SCE said running the plant at a reduced power will prevent
the conditions that caused premature tube wear in San Onofre
Unit 3 and indications of wear in Unit 2.
The NRC staff and SCE have disagreed on whether the
utility's plan to operate Unit 2 at a reduced rate complies with
technical specifications in the unit's operating license.
Even though SCE said it will only operate the reactor at 70
percent power, the NRC staff said the license requires that
steam generator tubes be able to operate safely "over the full
range of normal operating conditions," including full power.
Last month, SCE agreed to supply additional analysis to show
that the tubes will retain structural integrity when the unit is
running at 100 percent power.
SCE said its new assessment, performed by Intertek APTECH of
Sunnyvale, California, showed that Unit 2 "could operate at full
power for 11 months with full tube integrity."
"This evaluation confirms the structural integrity of the
Unit 2 steam generators at 100 percent power, as requested by
the NRC," said Pete Dietrich, SCE's chief nuclear officer, in a
statement.
"While we have no intent to restart Unit 2 at full power,
this demonstrates the amount of safety margin we have built into
our analyses," Dietrich said.
A nuclear engineer hired by Friends of the Earth, an
anti-nuclear environmental group, said the SCE report was not
convincing.
There "remain enormous uncertainties with predicting tube
wear and this report is not convincing that they know enough to
allow restart," said John Large, a London-based consultant.
The NRC is reviewing SCE's filing and had no immediate
comment. A decision on whether or not San Onofre 2 can restart
may come in May or June, according to an NRC website.