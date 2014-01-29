Southern Co files documents to complete DOE nuclear loan guarantee

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
HOUSTON Jan 29 Southern Co Chairman Tom Fanning said on Wednesday that the company has delivered documents to the U.S. Energy Department to complete the $8.3 billion loan guarantee for its two-reactor expansion at the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia.
The Vogtle loan guarantee was expected to be finalized in 2012, but the process bogged down over terms and costs and were complicated by DOE requirements added after the much-publicized bankruptcy of solar panel maker Solyndra which had received loan guarantees.
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd