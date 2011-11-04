NYC power firms seek FERC help in NY capacity market

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Two electric generators in New York City have filed additional papers with federal energy regulators urging them to reverse a decision by New York's grid operator to let a new plant into the capacity market.

The addition of the new plant caused capacity prices, which the complaining generators rely on, to drop to levels that may no longer cover the cost of keeping their plants in service.

Privately held merchant generator U.S. Power Generating's Astoria Generating unit and Canadian energy company TransCanada's ( TRP.TO ) TC Ravenswood unit first filed the complaint with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in July.

That was after privately held Astoria Energy's new Astoria Energy II plant entered service and the New York ISO, which operates the state's power grid, allowed the new plant into the capacity market.

The capacity market pays generators to keep their plants available for reliability reasons. The energy market pays for the energy the plants produce.

Since Astoria Generating's units primarily run during peak times in summer and winter, the plants make most of their revenue from the capacity market, not the energy market, John Reese, senior vice president at U.S. Power Generating, told Reuters.

In the latest spot capacity auction for November, prices for the New York City zone dropped to 50 cents per kilowatt-month from $4.29 last November due to the unmitigated entry of Astoria Energy II, Astoria Generating and TC Ravenswood said.

Officials at Astoria Energy were not immediately available for comment.

Astoria Generating owns about 2,148 megawatts of capacity in New York City. At 50 cents per kilowatt-month that would represent about $1.1 million of capacity revenue in November 2011 versus about $9.2 million in November 2010.

In September, U.S. Power Generating hired advisers to provide guidance on a potential restructuring after capacity prices fell by about half from over $11 in June to about $5.50 in July, August and September. In 2010, summer spot prices averaged just below $13. Chicago-based private equity firm Madison Dearborn is a big investor in U.S. Power Generating.

U.S. Power Generating has said it believes the ISO should have mitigated the effect of Astoria Energy II on the capacity market in part because it was a "government-subsidized generating project allowed to artificially depress prices".

Astoria Energy built the 500-MW Astoria Energy II natural gas plant near U.S. Power Generating's Astoria plant in Queens after the state-owned New York Power Authority in 2008 contracted to buy power from Astoria Energy II under a 20-year purchase agreement.

If FERC determines the NYISO was correct and the Astoria Energy II plant belongs in the capacity market unmitigated, the Astoria Generating units could be forced out of service because the capacity market may no longer cover their operating costs.

The Astoria Generating fleet includes the 1,296-MW Astoria Generating plant in Queens and the 555-MW Gowanus and 297-MW Narrows gas turbines in Brooklyn, and in total represents about 20 percent of the city's generating capacity.

TransCanada owns about 2,317 MW at its Ravenswood site in Queens.