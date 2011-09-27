FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. offshore wind power projects

Sept 27 The state-owned New York Power Authority (NYPA) said on Tuesday it had ended the proposed Great Lakes Offshore Wind Project due to its high cost and the current weak economy. [ID:nS1E78Q1LA]

There are no offshore wind projects in the United States but several companies in many states have been jockeying for years to be the first to build an offshore wind farm, including: STATE DEVELOPER SIZE (MW) ESTIMATED STATUS Delaware NRG's Bluewater 450 development Maryland NRG's Bluewater 600 early development Massachusetts Cape Wind 420 late 2012 Massachusetts Hull Municipal --- --- New Jersey Fishermen's Energy 350 --- New Jersey Deepwater/PSEG 350-1,000 estimate 2013 New York LIPA-Con Edison 350-700 2016 New York Deepwater Wind 1,000 --- North Carolina Outer Banks Ocean 200-600 estimate 2015 North Carolina Duke --- --- Ohio Lake Erie Energy --- development Rhode Island Deepwater Wind 30 estimate 2013 Rhode Island Deepwater Wind 1,000 early development Texas Wind Energy Syst --- ---

-----------

Total 4,750-6,150 MW

NOTE: The information on the project developers, sizes and status is based on data available earlier this year. The data is subject to change as most projects are in the early stages of development. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)