版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 28日 星期三 04:05 BJT

FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. offshore wind power projects

 Sept 27 The state-owned New York Power Authority (NYPA) said on
Tuesday it had ended the proposed Great Lakes Offshore Wind Project due to its
high cost and the current weak economy. [ID:nS1E78Q1LA]
 There are no offshore wind projects in the United States but several
companies in many states have been jockeying for years to be the first to build
an offshore wind farm, including:
STATE           DEVELOPER                SIZE (MW)  ESTIMATED STATUS
Delaware        NRG's Bluewater          450        development
Maryland        NRG's Bluewater          600        early development
Massachusetts   Cape Wind                420        late 2012
Massachusetts   Hull Municipal           ---        ---
New Jersey      Fishermen's Energy       350        ---
New Jersey      Deepwater/PSEG         350-1,000    estimate 2013
New York        LIPA-Con Edison        350-700      2016
New York        Deepwater Wind         1,000        ---
North Carolina  Outer Banks Ocean      200-600      estimate 2015
North Carolina  Duke                     ---        ---
Ohio            Lake Erie Energy         ---        development
Rhode Island    Deepwater Wind            30        estimate 2013
Rhode Island    Deepwater Wind         1,000        early development
Texas           Wind Energy Syst         ---        ---
                                  -----------
                            Total 4,750-6,150 MW
 NOTE: The information on the project developers, sizes and status is
based on data available earlier this year. The data is subject to change as
most projects are in the early stages of development.
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐