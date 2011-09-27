版本:
NYPA pulls plug on Great Lakes offshore wind project

 * Great Lakes offshore wind project too expensive
 * NYPA still pursuing Long Island offshore wind
 Sept 27 The state-owned New York Power
Authority (NYPA) said on Tuesday it had ended the proposed
Great Lakes Offshore Wind Project due to high costs and the
weak economy.
 Development of a 150-megawatt Great Lakes project would
have resulted in an estimated annual subsidy of between $60
million and $100 million, NYPA said in a statement.
 "It would not be fiscally prudent for the Power Authority
to commit to the initiative," the statement said.
 NYPA said it was still participating in other efforts by
regional groups along the Great Lakes and in the Long
Island-New York City Offshore Wind Project.
 On Long Island, NYPA is working with New York power company
Consolidated Edison (ED.N) and state-owned Long Island Power
Authority (LIPA) to develop a 350 to 700 MW project.
 One megawatt powers about 1,000 New York homes.
 Earlier this month, NYPA, LIPA and Con Edison sought a
lease from federal regulators for the undersea land needed to
build the Long Island offshore wind farm.
 The primary difference between the Great Lakes and Long
Island projects was the participation of multiple utilities in
the Long Island project, NYPA said.
 NYPA also noted the location of the Long Island project
near the heavily populated New York metropolitan area, which
has some of the highest power prices in the United States.
 NYPA said it had received responses to its requests for
proposals on the Great Lakes project from Apex Offshore Wind
LLC, Great Winds LLC, NRG Energy's (NRG.N) Bluewater Wind Great
Lakes LLC, Pattern Renewables Development Co LLC and RES
Americas Developments Inc.
 It said the Great Lakes wind farm was technically feasible
but the generating output of the proposed 120 to 500 MW project
would have cost two to four times more than land-based wind.
 New York has a renewable portfolio standard requiring that
30 percent of energy come from renewable sources by 2015.
 To meet that goal, NYPA said the state has committed $872
million in support of the development of about 1,870 MW of new
renewable capacity and plans to award another $1.85 billion
through 2015 to help fund additional projects.
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

