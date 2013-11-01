OG&E may spend $1 bln on Oklahoma coal plants after ruling

Nov 1 OGE Energy Corp's Oklahoma Gas and
Electric (OG&E) utility said Friday it may have to spend about
$1 billion to upgrade emission controls at its two coal-fired
power plants after a federal appeals court decision Thursday.
The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals denied Oklahoma's
request for a rehearing to determine if the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency acted appropriately in rejecting the state's
haze plan to address visibility at national parks and wildlife
areas.
OG&E and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt requested
the rehearing before the full 10-judge panel. In July, a
three-member panel ruled 2-1 that the EPA lawfully exercised its
authority to impose a federally mandated plan on Oklahoma.
OG&E said the court's decision will likely lead to higher
costs for electric customer if the company has to install new
emission control equipment.
The company will weigh its legal options, including an
appeal to the Supreme Court, OG&E spokesman Paul Renfrow said in
a release on Thursday.
OG&E owns two coal-fired power plants in the state - the
1,510-megawatt Muskogee and the 1,038-MW Sooner plant.
A spokeswoman at OG&E, Kathleen O'Shea, told Reuters on
Friday the court decision concerned two of the three units at
the Muskogee plant, the older Units 4 and 5, and both units at
the Sooner plant, noting the company now has 55 months to comply
with the EPA's haze rule.
She said the company is reviewing all options to comply with
the ruling and all of the other EPA regulations and proposals
expected to affect coal plants over the next several years,
including rules on mercury emissions, carbon emissions, water
use and coal ash.
O'Shea said the company has estimated it would cost about $1
billion to install scrubbers to meet the court's haze ruling.
She could not say if that investment would also prepare the
plants to meet other proposed federal environmental regulations.
OKLAHOMA PLAN
Instead of scrubbers, the Oklahoma plan called for use of
low-sulfur coal and gave affected utilities the flexibility of
burning less coal and more natural gas on a timetable that
achieves the goals of the federal regional haze rule while
limiting the cost to customers, OG&E said.
U.S. power companies have shut or converted about 16,000
megawatts (MW) of coal-fired power plants since 2009 and have
plans to shut or convert more than 38,000 MW over the next 10
years or so as cheap natural gas prices have made it uneconomic
for generators to upgrade their older coal plants to meet
stricter federal environmental rules.
O'Shea said the company has not decided to retire its coal
plants at this time, noting the utility is looking at all
options to continue providing reliable electricity to customers
at the lowest cost.
OG&E serves more than 800,000 customers in Oklahoma and
western Arkansas.
Other companies also own coal power plants in Oklahoma,
including AES Corp's 320-MW Shady Point plant, Grand
River Dam Authority's 1,010-MW GRDA plant, American Electric
Power Co Inc's 920-MW Northeastern plant and Western
Farmers Electric Cooperative's 440-MW Hugo plant.