U.S. EPA sues OG&E over work at Oklahoma coal power plants

July 9 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
has sued Oklahoma Gas and Electric for failure to follow
procedures required by the Clean Air Act while upgrading two
coal plants in the state.
The EPA said in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court
for the Western District of Oklahoma on Monday that OG&E, a unit
of OGE Energy Corp, failed to estimate emissions
resulting from construction projects between 2003 and 2006 at
its facilities.
The Clean Air Act requires regulated facilities to
anticipate emissions increases that would result from physical
changes, so that, if required, a utility can take steps to
prevent them, according to the complaint.
OG&E spokesman Brian Alford said the company believed it had
been and still was in compliance with all state and federal
requirements.
"We intend to vigorously defend our position, which is that
we followed procedures," he said, "and actual monitored data
indicates that emissions did not increase as a result of the
work that was done."
The construction projects were at OG&E's two coal-fired
plants - the 1,510-megawatt Muskogee in Fort Gibson and 1,038-MW
Sooner in Red Rock.
OG&E worked on the boilers and replaced turbine blades in
the two plants, among other things, the complaint said.
Alford said OG&E had no plans to shut the two coal plants
and noted that the EPA was not seeking that remedy.
The EPA wants the court to require OG&E to assess whether
its projects were likely to result in a significant emissions
increase and submit that assessment to the agency.
Shares of OGE were up 1.5 percent at $35.07 in morning
trading.