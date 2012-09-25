版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 20:50 BJT

Omaha, Neb. power district to amortize nuclear costs over 10 yrs

Sept 25 The Omaha Public Power District (OPPD)
board of directors has approved a plan to amortize the cost of
returning to service the Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant in
Nebraska over 10 years.
    The board wanted to level out the impact of recovery costs
to OPPD customers while ensuring current and future customers
share in the costs of the plant's continued operations, the
power district said in a release last week.
    OPPD projected recovery operation and maintenance would cost
$113 million for 2012 and $30 million for 2013, respectively,
and 2012 capital costs at $21 million.
    Recovery costs include operational and maintenance expenses
for the restart and recovery activities that began in 2012.
    The 478-megawatt Fort Calhoun plant shut in April 2011 for a
planned refueling outage and remained down due to damage caused
by the Missouri River flooding.
    The reactor is located about 19 miles (31 km) north of
Omaha, Nebraska, along the Missouri River.
    OPPD said it plans to heat up the plant by Dec. 1, which
means closing the reactor vessel, but not start up the reactor.
It cannot restart until the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) gives approval.
    The plant was expected to restart by the end of 2012 or by
early 2013. 
    In August, OPPD said it hired Chicago-based Exelon Corp
, the biggest nuclear power operator in the United
States, to manage Fort Calhoun for the duration of the station's
operating license, which expires in 2033.
    Exelon started assisting OPPD with the recovery of Fort
Calhoun in January 2012.   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE      
STATE:      Nebraska      
County:     Washington      
TOWN:       Fort Calhoun, about 65 miles (100 km) northeast     
            of Lincoln, the state capital      
OPERATOR:   Exelon Corp 
OWNER(S):   Omaha Public Power District      
CAPACITY:   478 MW      
UNIT(S) :   Combustion Engineering two-loop pressurized water   
            reactor      
FUEL:       Nuclear      
DISPATCH:   Baseload      
COST:       $754.65 million (2007 U.S. dollars) according to the
            U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)    
---------------------------    
TIMELINE:      
1966 -      Unit commenced operations      
1973 -      Unit began commercial production      
2003 -      A 20-year license extension was granted
Aug 2033 -  Unit license expires

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐