版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 24日 星期三 11:38 BJT

PPL Pa. Susquehanna 2 reactor back online

 Aug 23 PPL Corp said its 1,140-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power station in Pennsylvania
came back online and resumed generating electricity for the
regional power grid late on Tuesday.	
 The unit had shut down automatically Friday morning during
scheduled equipment testing. 	
 The company said the cause of the shutdown was determined,
the problem corrected and the reactor was safely restarted,
adding that no nuclear safety issues were identified as a result
of the automatic shutdown.	
 The company also said that Tuesday's earthquake on the east
coast had no impact on the reactor as the seismic activity
detected was well below levels the plant was designed to
withstand.	
 Meanwhile, Unit 1 continues to operate at full power.	
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE       	
STATE:      Pennsylvania       	
COUNTY:     Luzerne       	
TOWN:       Salem Township       	
OPERATOR:   PPL Susquehanna LLC       	
OWNER(S):   PPL Corp (90 pct)       	
         Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct)       	
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,149-MW General Electric boiling water       	
         reactor       	
         2 - 1,140-MW General Electric boiling water      	
         reactor      	
FUEL:       Nuclear      	
COST:       $4.1 billion      	
	
TIMELINE:       	
1983       - Unit 1 enters commercial service       	
1985       - Unit 2 enters commercial service       	
2008       - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's   	
          CEPFi.PA 1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors   	
          (EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL    	
          estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion   	
2009       - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for  	
          additional 20 years       	
2009-11    - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW   	
2012       - NRC expects to decide on construction and    	
          operating license for Bell Bend       	
2042       - Unit 1 extended license to expire       	
2044       - Unit 2 extended license to expire	
	
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Sugita
Katyal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐