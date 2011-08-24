PPL Pa. Susquehanna 2 reactor back online

Aug 23 PPL Corp said its 1,140-megawatt Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power station in Pennsylvania came back online and resumed generating electricity for the regional power grid late on Tuesday.

The unit had shut down automatically Friday morning during scheduled equipment testing.

The company said the cause of the shutdown was determined, the problem corrected and the reactor was safely restarted, adding that no nuclear safety issues were identified as a result of the automatic shutdown.

The company also said that Tuesday's earthquake on the east coast had no impact on the reactor as the seismic activity detected was well below levels the plant was designed to withstand.

Meanwhile, Unit 1 continues to operate at full power.

--------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Luzerne TOWN: Salem Township OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)

Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct) UNIT(S): 1 - 1,149-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

2 - 1,140-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear COST: $4.1 billion

TIMELINE: 1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's

CEPFi.PA 1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors

(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL

estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion 2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for

additional 20 years 2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW 2012 - NRC expects to decide on construction and

operating license for Bell Bend 2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire 2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Sugita Katyal)