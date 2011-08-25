PPL Pa. Susquehanna 2 reactor ramps up to 81 pct power

Aug 25 PPL Corp's 1,140-megawatt Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power station in Pennsylvania ramped up to 81 percent power by early Thursday from 21 percent power Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

The unit had shut down automatically on Aug. 19 during scheduled equipment testing and came back online late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Unit 1 continues to operate at full power. --------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Luzerne TOWN: Salem Township OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)

Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct) UNIT(S): 1 - 1,149-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

2 - 1,140-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear COST: $4.1 billion

TIMELINE: 1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's

CEPFi.PA 1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors

(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL

estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion 2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for

additional 20 years 2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW 2012 - NRC expects to decide on construction and

operating license for Bell Bend 2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire 2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)