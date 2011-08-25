PPL Pa. Susquehanna 2 reactor ramps up to 81 pct power

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Aug 25 PPL Corp's 1,140-megawatt Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power station in Pennsylvania ramped up to 81 percent power by early Thursday from 21 percent power Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
The unit had shut down automatically on Aug. 19 during scheduled equipment testing and came back online late Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Unit 1 continues to operate at full power. --------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Luzerne TOWN: Salem Township OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)
Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct) UNIT(S): 1 - 1,149-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,140-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor FUEL: Nuclear COST: $4.1 billion
TIMELINE: 1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's
CEPFi.PA 1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors
(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL
estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion 2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for
additional 20 years 2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW 2012 - NRC expects to decide on construction and
operating license for Bell Bend 2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire 2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: