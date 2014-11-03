BRIEF-AEP returns Michigan Cook 1 reactor, Cook 2 remains shut

Nov 3 American Electric Power Co Inc :

* American Electric Power Co Inc says Cook nuclear plant Unit 1 in Michigan returns to service following storm event

* American Electric Power Co Inc says for Unit 2, there are some additional equipment issues not related to the shutdown on Saturday morning that require more time for repair

* American Electric Power Co Inc says a return-to-service projection for Unit 2 is not being released due to competitive reasons, but the outage is not expected to be lengthy (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bangalore)