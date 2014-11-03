BRIEF-AEP returns Michigan Cook 1 reactor, Cook 2 remains shut

Nov 3 American Electric Power Co Inc :
* American Electric Power Co Inc says Cook nuclear
plant Unit 1 in Michigan returns to service following storm
event
* American Electric Power Co Inc says for Unit 2,
there are some additional equipment issues not related to the
shutdown on Saturday morning that require more time for repair
* American Electric Power Co Inc says a
return-to-service projection for Unit 2 is not being released
due to competitive reasons, but the outage is not expected to be
lengthy
(Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bangalore)