AEP shuts Texas Oklaunion coal plant for planned work

May 14 American Electric Power Co Inc
shut its 670-megawatt Oklaunion coal-fired power unit in Texas
on Monday for routine maintenance and repairs, the company told
the state pollution regulators in a report.
The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality did not specify the duration of the outage.
--------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Wilbarger
TOWN: Vernon about 190 miles (305 km) northwest of
Dallas
OPERATOR: AEP's Public Service Co of Oklahoma (PSO)
OWNER : - AEP's AEP Texas (54.7 pct)
- AEP's PSO (15.6 pct)
- Oklahoma Municipal Power Auth. (11.7 pct)
- Brownsville Public Utils Board (18 pct)
CAPACITY: 670 MW
UNIT(S): Steam turbine
FUEL: Subbituminous coal
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1986 - Plant enters commercial service