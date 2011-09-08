AEP to shut Texas Welsh 2 coal-fired unit

Sept 8 American Electric Power Co Inc said it planned to shut its 528-megawatt Unit 2 at the Welsh coal-fired power plant in Texas for maintenance work on auxiliary equipment, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The shutdown would span through Sept. 8-12, the report filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) said.

"Possible reentrainment of fly ash from boiler associated control equipment during maintenance activity, may result in brief episodes of opacity," a separate filing with the TCEQ said. ------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Titus TOWN: Cason OPERATOR: AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co OWNER(S): AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co CAPACITY: 1,584 MW UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and

Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3 FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1977 - Unit 1 enters service 1980 - Unit 2 enters service 1982 - Unit 3 enters service

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)