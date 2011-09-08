AEP to shut Texas Welsh 2 coal-fired unit

Sept 8 American Electric Power Co Inc
said it planned to shut its 528-megawatt Unit 2 at the Welsh
coal-fired power plant in Texas for maintenance work on
auxiliary equipment, according to a filing with state pollution
regulators.
The shutdown would span through Sept. 8-12, the report filed
with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) said.
"Possible reentrainment of fly ash from boiler associated
control equipment during maintenance activity, may result in
brief episodes of opacity," a separate filing with the TCEQ
said.
-------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Titus
TOWN: Cason
OPERATOR: AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
OWNER(S): AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
CAPACITY: 1,584 MW
UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and
Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3
FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1977 - Unit 1 enters service
1980 - Unit 2 enters service
1982 - Unit 3 enters service
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)