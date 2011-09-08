版本:
AEP to shut Texas Welsh 2 coal-fired unit

 Sept 8 American Electric Power Co Inc 
said it planned to shut its 528-megawatt Unit 2 at the Welsh
coal-fired power plant in Texas for maintenance work on
auxiliary equipment, according to a filing with state pollution
regulators.    	
 The shutdown would span through Sept. 8-12, the report filed
with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) said.	
 "Possible reentrainment of fly ash from boiler associated
control equipment during maintenance activity, may result in
brief episodes of opacity," a separate filing with the TCEQ
said.	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE         	
STATE:      Texas         	
COUNTY:     Titus         	
TOWN:       Cason         	
OPERATOR:   AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co         	
OWNER(S):   AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co         	
CAPACITY:   1,584 MW         	
UNIT(S):    Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and         	
         Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3      
 	
FUEL:       Powder River Basin subbituminous coal         	
DISPATCH:   Baseload         	
      	
TIMELINE:         	
1977 -      Unit 1 enters service      	
1980 -      Unit 2 enters service      	
1982 -      Unit 3 enters service	
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)

