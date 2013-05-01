APS Arizona Palo Verde 1 nuclear reactor up to 68 pct power

May 1 Arizona Public Service's 1,311-megawatt Unit 1 at the Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Arizona ramped up to 68 percent power by early Wednesday from 44 percent power early Tuesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

Meanwhile, Palo Verde 2 and Palo Verde 3 were operating at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Arizona COUNTY: Maricopa TOWN: Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix OPERATOR: Pinnacle West Capital Corp's APS OWNER(S): - APS (29.1 pct)

- Salt River Project (17.5 pct)

- Edison International's Southern

California Edison (15.8 pct)

- El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct)

- PNM Resources Inc's Public Service Co of

New Mexico (10.2 pct)

- Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9

pct)

- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct) CAPACITY: 3,937 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor

2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor

3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $5.9 billion

TIMELINE: 1976 - Start of plant construction Lt 1970s - NRC grants construction permit for two additional

units Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1988 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2008 - APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year

operating licenses for an additional 20 years 2011 - NRC extends the plant's operating license for an

additional 20 years 2045 - Unit 1 license to expire 2046 - Unit 2 license to expire 2047 - Unit 3 license to expire