Calpine Calif. Sutter natgas unit shut - ISO

 Oct 26 Calpine Corp's (CPN.N) 530-megawatt
Sutter power plant shut by Wednesday afternoon, the California
Independent System Operator said in a report.
 The unit shut for unplanned reasons.
 Sutter is located near Yuba City in Sutter County, about 40
miles (65 km) north of Sacramento.
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)

