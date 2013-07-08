版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 8日 星期一 21:20 BJT

Constellation shuts NY Nine Mile 1 nuclear power reactor for work

July 8 Constellation Energy Nuclear Group LLC took the 630-megawatt Unit 1 at the Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in New York off line for work on Monday.

The unit was operating at full power early Sunday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

Meanwhile, the 1,143-MW Nine Mile Point 2 was operating at full power, the NRC said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐