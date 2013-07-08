UPDATE 1-Constellation shuts NY Nine Mile 1 nuclear plant for work

July 8 Constellation Energy Nuclear Group LLC took the 630 megawatt Unit 1 at the Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in New York off line on Monday for planned work on a valve, a spokeswoman said.

The unit was operating at full power early Sunday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

Constellation Energy spokeswoman Jill Lyon said the unit was at 12 percent Monday morning. She could not say whether it would remain at 12 percent or continue reducing power.

She also could not say when the unit would return to service.

Meanwhile, the 1,143 MW Nine Mile Point 2 was operating at full power, the NRC said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY: Oswego TOWN: Scriba, 160 miles (257 km) west of Albany, the

state capital OPERATOR: Constellation Energy Nuclear Group - a joint

venture between Chicago's Exelon (50.01

percent) and France's EDF Group (49.99

percent) OWNER(S): -Unit 1: CENG (100 percent)

-Unit 2: CENG (82 percent), Long Island

Power Authority (18 percent) CAPACITY: 1,773 MW UNIT(S): -Unit 1: 630 MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

-Unit 2: 1,143 MW General Electric boiling water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: -Unit 1: $804.7 million (2007 USD)

-Unit 2: $8.529 billion (2007 USD) TIMELINE: 1970: Unit 1 comes online 1988: Unit 2 comes online 2006: NRC approves 20-year licenses extension 2029: Unit 1 operating licenses expires 2046: Unit 2 operating licenses expires