Constellation fixes NY Nine Mile 2 reactor

 NEW YORK, Aug 9 Constellation Energy Nuclear Group
completed the repairs on the 1,148-megawatt Unit 2 at the Nine Mile Point
nuclear power plant in New York and were doing post maintenance testing, a
spokeswoman for the plant said Tuesday.
 She could not say when the unit, which shut over the weekend, would
return to service.
 Electricity traders guessed it would restart over the next day or so.
 The company shut the unit and declared an unusual event due to
unidentified leakage greater than 10 gallons per minute in the drywell.
 An unusual event is the lowest of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission's emergency classifications. It indicates a potential
degradation of the level of safety of a plant. No releases of radioactive
material requiring offsite response or monitoring are expected unless
further degradation of safety systems occurs.
------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE         
STATE:      New York         
COUNTY:     Oswego         
TOWN:       Scriba, 160 miles (257 km) west of Albany, the    
            state capital         
OPERATOR:   Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG) - a joint
            venture between Maryland's Constellation Energy
            Group CEG.N (50.01 percent) and France's EDF
            Group (EDF.PA) (49.99 percent)
OWNER(S):   -Unit 1: CENG (100 percent)
         -Unit 2: Constellation (82 percent), Long Island
             Power Authority (percent)         
CAPACITY:   1,768 MW          
UNIT(S):    -Unit 1: 621-MW General Electric boiling water    
            reactor         
         -Unit 2: 1,148-MW General Electric boiling water  
            reactor         
FUEL:       Nuclear         
COST:       -Unit 1: $804.7 million (2007 USD)          
         -Unit 2: $8.529 billion (2007 USD)         
DISPATCH:   Baseload         
TIMELINE:         
1970:       Unit 1 comes online         
1988:       Unit 2 comes online         
2006:       NRC approves 20-year licenses extension         
2029:       Unit 1 operating licenses expires         
2046:       Unit 2 operating licenses expires  
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

