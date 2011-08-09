Constellation fixes NY Nine Mile 2 reactor

NEW YORK, Aug 9 Constellation Energy Nuclear Group
completed the repairs on the 1,148-megawatt Unit 2 at the Nine Mile Point
nuclear power plant in New York and were doing post maintenance testing, a
spokeswoman for the plant said Tuesday.
She could not say when the unit, which shut over the weekend, would
return to service.
Electricity traders guessed it would restart over the next day or so.
The company shut the unit and declared an unusual event due to
unidentified leakage greater than 10 gallons per minute in the drywell.
An unusual event is the lowest of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission's emergency classifications. It indicates a potential
degradation of the level of safety of a plant. No releases of radioactive
material requiring offsite response or monitoring are expected unless
further degradation of safety systems occurs.
------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New York
COUNTY: Oswego
TOWN: Scriba, 160 miles (257 km) west of Albany, the
state capital
OPERATOR: Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG) - a joint
venture between Maryland's Constellation Energy
Group CEG.N (50.01 percent) and France's EDF
Group (EDF.PA) (49.99 percent)
OWNER(S): -Unit 1: CENG (100 percent)
-Unit 2: Constellation (82 percent), Long Island
Power Authority (percent)
CAPACITY: 1,768 MW
UNIT(S): -Unit 1: 621-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
-Unit 2: 1,148-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
COST: -Unit 1: $804.7 million (2007 USD)
-Unit 2: $8.529 billion (2007 USD)
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1970: Unit 1 comes online
1988: Unit 2 comes online
2006: NRC approves 20-year licenses extension
2029: Unit 1 operating licenses expires
2046: Unit 2 operating licenses expires
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)