NRC sends inspection team to Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant

Jan 27 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on
Monday sent a special inspection team to Constellation Energy
Nuclear Group LLC's Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant in
Maryland to inspect an unplanned shutdown of both the reactors
that occurred last week.
"We want to gain a better understanding of the chain of
events that caused both of the reactors to simultaneously shut
down and equipment anomalies subsequent to the plant trips,"
NRC's region I administrator Bill Dean said in a statement.
"This inspection is designed to shed additional light on not
only why the outages happened, but how the plant operators
handled them," he added.
Both its 855-megawatt Unit 1 and 850-megawatt Unit 2 were
shut on Jan. 21 due to an electrical malfunction on the
non-nuclear side of the plant.
Unit 1 was operating at 97 percent power and Unit 2 was at
full power by early Monday, the company said.