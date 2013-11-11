版本:
Dominion's Connecticut Millstone 2 reactor shut

Nov 11 Dominion Resources Inc's 
877-megawatt Unit 2 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in
Connecticut was shut by early Monday from 96 percent power on
Friday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in its daily
report.
    Meanwhile, Unit 3 was operating at 93 percent power
capacity.  
-----------------------------------------------------------     
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE      
STATE:      Connecticut      
COUNTY:     New London      
TOWN:       Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of     
            Hartford, the state capital     
OPERATOR:   Dominion Nuclear      
OWNER(S):   Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct)     
            Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct)     
                   - Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct)  
 
                   - Central Vermont Public (1.73 pct)   
 
UNIT(S):    2 - 877-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized     
            reactor     
            3 - 1,145-W Westinghouse pressurized water     
            reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     
COST:       Unit 2 - $424 million     
            Unit 3 - $3.77 billion     
TIMELINE:      
1966 -      Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water    
            reactor - construction permit issued      
1970 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service     
1970 -      Unit 2 construction permit issued     
1974 -      Unit 3 construction permit issued     
1975 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service     
1986 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service      
1998 -      Unit 1 retired     
2001 -      Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and  
 
            others as part of the deregulation of the New     
            England power markets     
2005 -      NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20     
            years     
2009 -      NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7  
 
            percent to about 1,230 MW      
2015 -      Unit 2 original operating license expires     
2025 -      Unit 3 original operating license expires     
2035 -      Unit 2 extended operating license expires     
2045 -      Unit 3 extended operating license expires

