Dominion's Connecticut Millstone 2 reactor shut

Nov 11 Dominion Resources Inc's
877-megawatt Unit 2 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in
Connecticut was shut by early Monday from 96 percent power on
Friday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in its daily
report.
Meanwhile, Unit 3 was operating at 93 percent power
capacity.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Connecticut
COUNTY: New London
TOWN: Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of
Hartford, the state capital
OPERATOR: Dominion Nuclear
OWNER(S): Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct)
Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct)
- Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct)
- Central Vermont Public (1.73 pct)
UNIT(S): 2 - 877-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized
reactor
3 - 1,145-W Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: Unit 2 - $424 million
Unit 3 - $3.77 billion
TIMELINE:
1966 - Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor - construction permit issued
1970 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1970 - Unit 2 construction permit issued
1974 - Unit 3 construction permit issued
1975 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1986 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
1998 - Unit 1 retired
2001 - Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and
others as part of the deregulation of the New
England power markets
2005 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20
years
2009 - NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7
percent to about 1,230 MW
2015 - Unit 2 original operating license expires
2025 - Unit 3 original operating license expires
2035 - Unit 2 extended operating license expires
2045 - Unit 3 extended operating license expires