Dominion's Connecticut Millstone 2 reactor shut

Nov 11 Dominion Resources Inc's 877-megawatt Unit 2 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in Connecticut was shut by early Monday from 96 percent power on Friday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in its daily report. Meanwhile, Unit 3 was operating at 93 percent power capacity. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Connecticut COUNTY: New London TOWN: Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Hartford, the state capital OPERATOR: Dominion Nuclear OWNER(S): Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct) Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct) - Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct) - Central Vermont Public (1.73 pct) UNIT(S): 2 - 877-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized reactor 3 - 1,145-W Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: Unit 2 - $424 million Unit 3 - $3.77 billion TIMELINE: 1966 - Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water reactor - construction permit issued 1970 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1970 - Unit 2 construction permit issued 1974 - Unit 3 construction permit issued 1975 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 1998 - Unit 1 retired 2001 - Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and others as part of the deregulation of the New England power markets 2005 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20 years 2009 - NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7 percent to about 1,230 MW 2015 - Unit 2 original operating license expires 2025 - Unit 3 original operating license expires 2035 - Unit 2 extended operating license expires 2045 - Unit 3 extended operating license expires