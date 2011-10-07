NRC not ready to allow restart of Virginia reactors

NEW YORK Oct 7 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday it will hold a meeting on Oct. 21 to discuss the restart readiness of U.S. power company Dominion's (D.N) North Anna nuclear power plant in Virginia, which shut down safely following the Aug. 23 earthquake in Virginia.

A spokesman at the NRC said the agency does not expect to be ready to allow the plant to restart prior to or at the Oct. 21 meeting.

NRC spokesman Scott Burnell could not say when the NRC would be ready to allow the plant to restart.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)