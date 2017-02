NEW YORK, Sept 20 Virginia-based energy company Dominion (D.N) said Tuesday it expected the 903-megawatt Unit 1 at the North Anna nuclear power plant in Virginia to restart by the end of the month.

The 903-MW Unit 2 at the plant, meanwhile, has moved into a planned refueling outage.

Both units shut in late August following an earthquake near the plant. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)