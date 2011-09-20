UPDATE 2-Dominion sees Va. North Anna 1 ready for Sept restart

* Dominion sees North Anna 1 ready by late September
* Unit 2 down for refueling outage
* NRC to issue report on plant in early October
(Recasts, adds background and timeline)
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Virginia-based energy company
Dominion (D.N) said on Tuesday it expects the 903-megawatt Unit
1 at the North Anna nuclear power plant in Virginia to be ready
to restart by the end of this month.
"We must satisfy ourselves first that the unit is safe and
ready to restart, and must also demonstrate the same to the
(U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission), which must concur before
we can place the unit on line," Dominion spokesman Richard
Zuercher said.
The 903-MW Unit 2 at the plant, meanwhile, has moved into a
planned refueling outage.
Both units shut following last month's historic East Coast
earthquake, which had its epicenter only 12 miles (19 km) from
the plant.
"We continue to share information with the NRC and will
continue to work with the agency to establish a restart
schedule," Zuercher said.
The NRC, however, may not agree with Dominion's aggressive
schedule for returning the plant to service.
Earlier this month, the regulator shot down an ambitious
five-week timeline proposed by Dominion to restart the plant.
[ID:nN1E78724S]
The NRC at that time said preliminary data from the U.S.
Geological Survey showed that the quake may have shaken North
Anna twice as hard as the plant was designed to withstand.
The NRC said in a release on Tuesday that it would give
more insight on Oct. 3 into what inspectors found at the plant.
[ID:nS1E78J0HN]
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Virginia
COUNTY: Louisa
TOWN: Mineral, about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of
Richmond, the state capital
OPERATOR: Dominion Generation
OWNER(S): - Dominion's Virginia Electric & Power (88.4
pct)
- Old Dominion Electric Co-op (11.6 pct)
CAPACITY: 1,806 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 903-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
2 - 903-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
COST: $1.3 billion
TIMELINE:
1978 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1980 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2003 - NRC renews original 40-year operating licenses for
an additional 20 years
2003 - Dominion files with NRC for early site permit for
a potential new reactor at the site
2007 - NRC issues early site permit for new reactor
2007 - Dominion files combined construction and operating
license (COL) to build a new 1,520 MW General
Electric-Hitachi Economic Simplified Boiling Water
Reactor (ESBWR)
2009 - Dominion issues request for proposals from other
reactor vendors for the new reactor after being
unable to come to terms with General
Electric-Hitachi
2010 - Dominion selects 1,700 MW Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor
(APWR) for the potential new reactor
2038 - Unit 1 license expires
2040 - Unit 2 license expires
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Roberta Rampton
in Washington, DC; Editing by Andrea Evans and Dale Hudson)