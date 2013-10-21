Dominion says Surry 1 reactor in Virginia on refueling outage

Oct 21 Dominion Resources Inc shut its 838-megawatt Unit 1 at the Surry nuclear power plant in Virginia for a planned refueling outage, the company said.

An email from the company on Monday did not say how long the outage would last, but according to Reuters data, it would probably be a month.

Surry 1 was last shut to refuel from May 7 to June 7, 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Virginia COUNTY: Surry TOWN: Gravel Neck OPERATOR: Dominion Generation OWNER(S): Dominion Resources CAPACITY: 1,638 MW UNIT(S): Unit 1 - 839 MW Westinghouse pressurized water

reactor

Unit 2 - 799 MW Westinghouse pressurized water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1972 - Unit 1 enters service, the plant was designed for

four reactors but only two were built 1973 - Unit 2 enters service 2003 - NRC renews original 40-year operating licenses for

an additional 20 years 2032 - Unit 1 license to expire 2033 - Unit 2 license to expire