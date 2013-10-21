Dominion says Surry 1 reactor in Virginia on refueling outage

Oct 21 Dominion Resources Inc shut its
838-megawatt Unit 1 at the Surry nuclear power plant in Virginia
for a planned refueling outage, the company said.
An email from the company on Monday did not say how long the
outage would last, but according to Reuters data, it would
probably be a month.
Surry 1 was last shut to refuel from May 7 to June 7, 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Virginia
COUNTY: Surry
TOWN: Gravel Neck
OPERATOR: Dominion Generation
OWNER(S): Dominion Resources
CAPACITY: 1,638 MW
UNIT(S): Unit 1 - 839 MW Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor
Unit 2 - 799 MW Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1972 - Unit 1 enters service, the plant was designed for
four reactors but only two were built
1973 - Unit 2 enters service
2003 - NRC renews original 40-year operating licenses for
an additional 20 years
2032 - Unit 1 license to expire
2033 - Unit 2 license to expire