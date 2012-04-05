UPDATE 2-Duke Energy Catawba 1 reactor remains shut, power restored

* Operators working to restart Unit 1 * Unit 2 on refueling outage * NRC inspectors monitoring event April 5 Duke Energy Corp said on Thursday it restored power at its 2,258-megawatt Catawba nuclear power plant in South Carolina following a power outage on Wednesday, however, Unit 1 remained shut. "Although power has been restored to the station, the units are not currently generating electricity," company spokeswoman Mary Green said. The 1,129-MW Unit 1 tripped offline from full power on Wednesday due to the loss of offsite power. Unit 2 has been on a planned refueling outage since March 10. "Today we will be methodically and deliberately working to start the unit 1 back but have no estimates," Green said. An investigation was being conducted regarding the cause and both units were in stable condition. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said its inspectors were currently monitoring the event at the plant. "There was no radiation released or impact to plant workers or the public," the NRC added. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: South Carolina COUNTY: York TOWN: Lake Wylie, which is 85 miles (136 km) north of Columbia, the state capital OPERATOR: Duke Energy Corp OWNER(S): Unit 1 - - North Carolina Electric Member Corp. (56.25 pct) - Duke Energy Corp. (25.00 pct) - Saluda River Electric Co-op. (18.75 pct) Unit 2 - - North Carolina Municipal Power Agency (75 pct) - Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (25 pct) CAPACITY: 2,258 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,129-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 2 - 1,129-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $3.6 billion TIMELINE: 1974 - Groundbreaking 1985 - Commencement of commercial operation of Unit 1 1986 1986 - Commencement of commercial operation of Unit 2 2001 2001 - Applies to the NRC to renew original 40 year operating licenses 2003- NRC approves 20 year licenses extension 2043- Operating licenses expires