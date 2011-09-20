EPA regs may force Duke to shut Indiana coal plant

* 668-MW Wabash River plant may shut by 2014

NEW YORK, Sept 20 North Carolina-based energy company Duke Energy (DUK.N) said Tuesday it could retire the 668-megawatt Wabash River coal-fired power plant in Indiana due to proposed federal environmental regulations.

"We have not made a final decision. It depends on the final version of the federal Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) rule," Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere told Reuters.

Depending on the final rule, which is expected in November, Protogere said Duke could retire Units 2, 3, 4 and 5 and possibly also Unit 6 at the plant by 2014.

The six unit station was completed between 1953 and 1968. Duke owns Units 2-6.

Duke does not own Unit 1, which is part of 260-MW Wabash River gasification project, owned by Wabash Valley Association.

Protogere said any decision by Duke would only affect the five Wabash units the company owns.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed the Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) rule in March 2011 and is expected to issue a final rule in November.

In its current form, energy companies would have three years until November 2014 to comply. Although there is a possibility of a one-year extension.

The HAP rule would reduce emissions of hazardous air pollutants, like mercury, hydrogen chloride and particulate matter, from new and existing coal and oil-fired power plants based on Maximum Available Control Technology (MACT).

The proposed HAP rule replaces the Clean Air Mercury Rule vacated by the D.C. Circuit Court in 2008 and could affect about 1,350 coal and oil fired units at some 525 power plants, which represent about 24 percent of the nation's generation, according to a report on Ohio-based energy company American Electric Power's (AEP.N) website.

Several states, regional power grid operators and Republican U.S. Congressmen have urged the EPA and the Obama administration to reconsider the HAP and other proposed environmental regulations because the rules could threaten the reliability of the power grid and boost electricity prices.

Environmental groups and energy companies with clean natural gas, nuclear and renewable generating fleets, however, have argued the EPA should not delay its rule making because there was enough "clean" but little used generation available to replace any coal-fired plants that have to shut.

DUKE'S OTHER PROJECTS

Duke's Protogere also said the company planned to retire or convert to natural gas two units at the four unit 560-MW Gallagher coal power plant in Indiana.

She said the changes at Gallagher had nothing to do with the current round of proposed EPA regulations but were the result of past federal litigation.

Duke is also interested in buying an interest in an existing natural gas power plant in Vermillion County, Indiana.

And, Protogere said work on the 618-MW Edwardsport integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) clean coal plant in Indiana was about 95 percent complete. On its website, Duke said the Edwardsport plant, which cost an estimated $2.88 billion, should enter service in 2012.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)