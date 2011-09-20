FACTBOX-U.S. coal units to retire as EPA tightens rules - RTRS2

Sept 20 North Carolina-based energy company Duke Energy ( DUK.N ) said Tuesday it could retire the 668-megawatt Wabash River coal-fired power plant in Indiana due to proposed federal environmental regulations. [ID:nS1E78J15R]

Stricter regulations being formulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce air and water pollution as well as to control the handling of coal waste are expected to force the retirement of between 30,000 and 70,000 MW of coal and other fossil-fired generation across the country, according to several industry studies.

The following is a partial list of U.S. coal plants that energy companies expect to retire in the coming years. Some units may be converted to burn alternative fuels or be replaced with natural gas-fired generation. OWNER UNIT SIZE STATE DATE TO SHUT Exelon Cromby Units 1,2 345 PA May 31, 2011 Exelon Eddystone Units 1,2 588 PA May 31, 2011 AEP Phillip Sporn 450 WV 2011 TVA Shawnee Unit 10 124 KY 2011 Duke Cliffside 1-4 198 NC 2011 Duke Buck 3 and 4 113 NC 2011 AES Greenidge 156 NY c2011 AES Westover 128 NY c2011 TVA Widows Creek 1-2 282 AL Late 2011 TVA John Sevier Unit 1,2 352 TN 2012 Duke Edwardsport 160 IN 2012 Duke Dan River 1-3 276 NC 2012 GenOn Potomac River 482 VA Oct 2012 Progress H.F. Lee 397 NC 2013 Black Hills W.N. Clark 42 CO By 2013 Progress Weatherspoon 172 NC 2013-2017 Progress Sutton 600 NC 2014 Duke WS Lee 370 SC 2014 Dominion Salem Harbor 738 MA 2014 Duke Wabash River 2-6 668 IN 2014 AEP Glen Lyn 335 VA Dec 31, 2014 AEP Kammer 630 WV Dec 31, 2014 AEP Kanawha River 400 WV Dec 31, 2014 AEP Phillip Sporn 600 WV Dec 31, 2014 AEP Picway Plant 100 OH Dec 31, 2014 AEP Big Sandy 1,2 1,078 KY Dec 31, 2014 AEP Clinch River 3 235 VA Dec 31, 2014 AEP Conesville 3 165 OH Dec 31, 2014 AEP Muskingum River 1-4 840 OH Dec 31, 2014 AEP Tanners Creek 1-3 495 IN Dec 31, 2014 AEP Welsh 2 528 TX Dec 31, 2014 Dominion North Branch 74 VA Late 2015 Duke Riverbend 4-7 454 NC 2015 Duke Buck 5-6 256 NC 2015 Dominion Yorktown 1-2 323 VA 2015 TVA Widows Creek 3-6 564 AL Late 2015 TVA Johnsonville 1-6 794 TN Late 2015 Dominion Chesapeake 1-4 595 VA 2015-2016 PPL's LG&E Cane Run 563 KY 2016 PPL's LG&E Tyrone 71 KY --- PPL's LG&E Green River 163 KY 2016 TVA Johnsonville 7-10 692 TN Late 2017 Dominion State Line 515 IN By mid-2014 Progress Cape Fear 316 NC 2017 Xcel Cherokee 1-4 1,069 CO By 2017 Xcel Arapahoe 3,4 156 CO By 2017 Xcel Valmont 186 CO By 2017 CPS Energy Deely 871 TX 2018 PGE Boardman 585 OR 2020 Centralia TransAlta 688 WA 2020 Centralia TransAtla 688 WA 2025 APS Four Corners 1-3 560 NM ---

Total 22,230 MW (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)