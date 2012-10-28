Duke S.C. Oconee 1 reactor shut for planned refueling

Oct 28 Duke Energy Corp's 846-megawatt Unit 1 at the Oconee nuclear power plant in South Carolina shut by early Sunday for a planned refueling outage, a spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said.

The unit was to shut on about Oct. 27 for a planned refueling outage expected to last about a month, according to Reuters data. It was operating at full power early Friday.

The NRC spokesman said the outage had nothing to do with Hurricane Sandy, which was about 270 miles (440 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The NRC spokesman said no reactors were reduced or shut due to the storm's affects yet.

---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: South Carolina COUNTY: Oconee TOWN: Seneca about 145 miles (233 km) northwest of

Columbia, the state capital OPERATOR: Duke OWNER(S): Duke CAPACITY: 2,538 MW UNIT(S): Three 846-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water

reactor Units 1-3 FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $600 million

TIMELINE: 1973 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1974 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1974 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2000 - NRC extends original 40-year operating licenses

for an additional 20 years 2008 - Duke files combined construction and operating

license (COL) with NRC to build two of Toshiba

Corp /Shaw Group Inc's

Westinghouse 1,100-MW AP1000 reactors at the

proposed William States Lee III plant in Cherokee

County, South Carolina near the company's McGuire

and Catawba nuclear plants 2011 - NRC decides on Westinghouse AP1000 reactor

certification 2013 - NRC expects to decide on the William States Lee

COL 2033 - Unit 1 license expires 2033 - Unit 2 license expires 2034 - Unit 3 license expires