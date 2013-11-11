Duke S.C. Oconee 1 reactor cut to 20 pct power

Nov 11 Duke Energy Corp's 846-megawatt
Unit 1 at the Oconee nuclear power plant in South Carolina was
reduced to 20 percent power by early Monday from full power
early Friday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: South Carolina
COUNTY: Oconee
TOWN: Seneca about 145 miles (233 km) northwest of
Columbia, the state capital
OPERATOR: Duke
OWNER(S): Duke
CAPACITY: 2,538 MW
UNIT(S): Three 846-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water
reactor Units 1-3
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $600 million
TIMELINE:
1973 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1974 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1974 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
2000 - NRC extends original 40-year operating licenses
for an additional 20 years
2008 - Duke files combined construction and operating
license (COL) with NRC to build two of Toshiba
Corp /Shaw Group Inc's
Westinghouse 1,100-MW AP1000 reactors at the
proposed William States Lee III plant in Cherokee
County, South Carolina near the company's McGuire
and Catawba nuclear plants
2011 - NRC decides on Westinghouse AP1000 reactor
certification
2013 - NRC expects to decide on the William States Lee
COL
2033 - Unit 1 license expires
2033 - Unit 2 license expires
2034 - Unit 3 license expires