EDF Renewable sees Calif. Shiloh IV wind farm on in Dec

Sept 25 EDF Renewable Energy, a unit of French power company EDF, expects the 102.5-megawatt (MW) Shiloh IV wind farm in California to enter service in December.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co, a unit of Californian power company PG&E Corp, will buy power from the wind farm under a 25-year contract to supply energy to about 40,000 homes, EDF Renewable said in a release on Monday.

At Shiloh, EDF said it had replaced about 235 Kenetech 100-kilowatt turbines originally installed in 1989 with 50 REpower turbines, each with a capacity of 2.05 MW. REpower is part of Indian wind company Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Shiloh IV is located in Solano County, about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of San Francisco.

EDF Renewable Energy's portfolio consists of more than 4,500 MW of developed projects with 1,500 MW of installed capacity.