UPDATE 1-NRC calls for more inspections to Calif. reactor after tests fail

March 15 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) launched additional inspections on one of the
steam generators at Southern California Edison's (SCE)
2,150-megawatt (MW) San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station after
pressure tests on three tubes failed, the company said Thursday.
The plant has been shut since January.
Both San Onofre reactors are shut due to problems with tubes
in the massive steam generators which were installed in the
reactors in 2010 and 2011. SCE, a unit of California power
company Edison International, has not said when either
unit would return to service.
"The integrity of steam generator tubes is important because
the tubes provide an additional barrier inside the containment
building to prevent a radioactive steam release," the NRC said
in a statement. "Steam generators do experience some wear during
the first year of operation but the level of tube wear at Unit 3
is unusual."
In Washington, Senator Barbara Boxer from California thanked
NRC commissioners - on Capitol Hill for a previously scheduled
hearing - and said she was pleased the NRC moved quickly with
the new inspection.
"The (tubes) shouldn't fail. They're too new to fail," Boxer
told the NRC commissioners.
Despite the shutdown of both San Onofre reactors, power
prices in the U.S. West have remained at their lowest levels in
10 years primarily due to very weak natural gas prices, which
are also at 10-year lows because of swelling inventories and
soaring production from shale gas fields.
An Arizona nuclear unit that also supplies power to the
western U.S. is scheduled to shut this weekend to refuel,
according to Reuters data.
SCE shut the 1,080-MW Unit 3 on Jan. 31 after station
operators detected a leak in one of the unit`s steam generator
tubes that released a very small amount of radioactive gas, the
company said.
SCE is in the process of pressure testing and plugging 129
of the 19,454 steam generator tubes (about 1 percent) in Unit 3
that showed higher-than-normal wear, the company said late
Wednesday.
SCE shut the 1,070-MW Unit 2 for planned refueling and the
replacement of the reactor vessel head on Jan. 9.
The company had planned to return Unit 2 to service this
month but then said Unit 2 would not return until officials were
satisfied the Unit 2 steam generators would not experience a
leak similar to Unit 3.
SCE, which has already sealed off about 192 of the steam
generator tubes in Unit 2 that showed accelerated wear, said
inspections and maintenance activity at Unit 2 is now nearly
complete.
The company installed new steam generators manufactured by
Japanese multinational conglomerate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
in Unit 2 in 2010 and Unit 3 in 2011.
SCE said the tubes being tested in Unit 3 were being slowly
pressurized with non-radioactive water in stages, using up to
three times the normal operating condition pressure.
The NRC's "augmented inspection team" being sent to San
Onofre is called on to review a significant issue, said Elmo
Collins, the NRC's region IV administrator. The NRC had
previously sent a steam generator expert and other inspectors to
San Onofre to assist the resident inspectors.
SCE said tubes undergoing this so called "in-situ" pressure
testing are removed from service by plugging them, whether or
not they pass the test. SCE said the generators are built with
an allowance of extra tubes so some can be taken out of service
during the life of the plant.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes. The two reactors at
the San Onofre plant can power more than two million homes.
SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78 percent stake. Sempra
Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric unit has a 20 percent
stake and the City of Riverside, California, has less than a 2
percent stake.